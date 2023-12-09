Action ordered against illegal charged parking spots of Karachi

KARACHI: The authorities concerned have decided to launch a major crackdown against illegal charged parking spots in Karachi, taking hold of port city to extort money from people, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary Sindh Local Government Manzoor Ali Sheikh held a meeting and ordered action against illegal charged parking spots, established within the jurisdiction of all towns in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary directed the authorities to bring parking mafia and its facilitators to justice. He further directed to keep Traffic police and district administration on board during the crackdown.

“A first information report (FIR) should be registered against the people involved in establishing illegal charged parking spots,” he added.

Manzoor Ali also directed the authorities to record names of contractors and complaint numbers at all parking spots. “Specific colors should be utilised to define no-parking, parking zones and footpaths”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that charged parking spots sprang up in almost all the areas in Karachi, especially near the hospital, markets and public parks.

Private persons are running some of the charged parking spots. This is not the first time a crackdown has been launched against illegal parking mafia of Karachi.

Earlier in December, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to end illegally charged parking spots in the port city.

A two-member bench issued the directives while hearing a set of petitions filed against the charged parking sprang up on roads, footpaths and other public and private places in different parts of the metropolis.