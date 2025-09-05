Activision turned down Steven Spielberg’s Call of Duty movie: report

Notable filmmaker Steven Spielberg took a shot at a Call of Duty movie before Activision joined hands with Paramount for the live-action film.

Fans of the popular game franchise welcomed the announcement about a collaboration between Activision and Paramount to develop a film based on Call of Duty.

In a joint press release, they said that the feature film was “designed to thrill its massive global fan base by delivering on the hallmarks of what fans love about the iconic series.”

A new report has now claimed that filmmaker Steven Spielberg once pitched an idea about a Call of Duty movie to Activision.

According to a report from Puck News, the filmmaker wanted to develop a live-action feature film based on the franchise.

However, Activision turned down Steven Spielberg’s idea due to his demand of full control and final cut over the project.

Subsequently, the developer turned to Paramount to develop a film based on the popular game franchise.

The two companies have kept details about the director, cast, plot details or release date secret.

However, Paramount boss David Ellison said that they would commit to the Call of Duty movie as their work on ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

“We’re approaching this film with the same disciplined, uncompromising commitment to excellence that guided our work on Top Gun: Maverick, ensuring it meets the exceptionally high standards this franchise and its fans deserve,” he said in a statement.