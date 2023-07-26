‘When in doubt…’: Aliya Ali’s pictures go viral

Actor Aliya Ali shares more pictures from her London trip with her 1.2 million followers on the social site Instagram.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application on Tuesday, Aliya Ali posted some new pictures of her OOTD from her trip to the United Kingdom.

“When in doubt, wear red,” she wrote in the caption of the clicks which sees the fashionista in plaid-printed red joggers, paired with a matching solid top.

Earlier this week, she posted a bunch of pictures posing with the wax statues of global stars as she visited Madame Tussauds museum on the same trip. Ali was seen in a pin-striped jumpsuit, paired with a sheer white cape and matching shoes.

Her millions of fans in the social sphere showered their love for the celebrity with thousands of likes and compliments on the now-viral picture galleries.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ali has successful projects including ‘Dehleez’, Tere Dar Per’, ‘Bandhan’, ‘Neeli Zinda hai’, ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’, and ‘Taqdeer’ to her credit.

She was last seen in ARY Digital’s daily serial ‘Mann Aangan’, featuring an ensemble cast with the likes of Anmol Baloch, Mirza Zain Baig, Shazeal Shoukat, Raeed Alam, and Imran Aslam.

