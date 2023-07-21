Sarah Khan shares latest pictures daughter Alyana

Heartwarming pictures of actress Sarah Khan with her daughter Alyana Falak are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sarah Khan shared the adorable pictures of her with her daughter Alyana Falak at an eatery on her account. The little one was eating a banana whereas her mother held a beverage.

Thousands of Instagram users liked her pictures. They showered love on the mother-daughter couple with their heartwarming comments.

With 10.7 million Instagram followers, Sarah Khan is one of the most followed Pakistani celebrities on the interactive platform. She keeps her fans updated by sharing pictures and videos of her personal and professional lives.

Alyana Falak regularly features in them. Here are adorable posts of the mother-daughter duo.

It is worth mentioning here that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir married in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak, the following year.