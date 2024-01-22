Actor Ammara Chaudhry is now a licensed commercial pilot

Ammara Chaudhry, who has proved herself as one of the most promising stars in the showbiz industry, added another feather to her cap by becoming a certified commercial pilot.
Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv
Ammara Chaudhry announced her life achievement on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. She shared pictures of her with her license.
“Alhamdulilah..I was waiting for my birthday to share this great blessing of Allah with you all, (I am finally a licensed commercial pilot,” Ammara wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, Ammara Chaudhry had appeared in the ARY News show Bakhabar Savera and talked about her dreams of becoming a pilot.
She had said that she had a passion for commercial flying and thought herself very fortunate to live her dream thanks to Almighty Allah.
Related – How to become a professional pilot in Pakistan, Ammara Chaudhry reveals
View this post on Instagram
On the acting front, Ammara Chaudhry has worked in hit dramas ‘Chandni Begum,’ ‘Balaa,’ ‘Meri Guriya,’ ‘Ghairat,’ ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain,’ and ‘Mann-e-Iltija‘.