Actor Ammara Chaudhry is now a licensed commercial pilot

Ammara Chaudhry, who has proved herself as one of the most promising stars in the showbiz industry, added another feather to her cap by becoming a certified commercial pilot.

Ammara Chaudhry announced her life achievement on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. She shared pictures of her with her license.

“Alhamdulilah..I was waiting for my birthday to share this great blessing of Allah with you all, (I am finally a licensed commercial pilot,” Ammara wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Ammara Chaudhry had appeared in the ARY News show Bakhabar Savera and talked about her dreams of becoming a pilot.

She had said that she had a passion for commercial flying and thought herself very fortunate to live her dream thanks to Almighty Allah.

Ammara Chaudhry mentioned that she had to reason with her parents before stepping into the field, adding that they were saying that there was no future for women in this field.
The actress said that no profession is tough provided if a person has a passion for it.

On the acting front, Ammara Chaudhry has worked in hit dramas ‘Chandni Begum,’ ‘Balaa,’ ‘Meri Guriya,’ ‘Ghairat,’ ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain,’ and ‘Mann-e-Iltija‘.

