Actor Ammara Chaudhry is now a licensed commercial pilot

Ammara Chaudhry, who has proved herself as one of the most promising stars in the showbiz industry, added another feather to her cap by becoming a certified commercial pilot.

Ammara Chaudhry announced her life achievement on the visual-sharing platform Instagram. She shared pictures of her with her license.

“Alhamdulilah..I was waiting for my birthday to share this great blessing of Allah with you all, (I am finally a licensed commercial pilot,” Ammara wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, Ammara Chaudhry had appeared in the ARY News show Bakhabar Savera and talked about her dreams of becoming a pilot.

She had said that she had a passion for commercial flying and thought herself very fortunate to live her dream thanks to Almighty Allah.

