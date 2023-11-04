Anum Fayyaz blessed with a baby girl

Former actor-model Anum Fayyaz and her husband, have been blessed with their second child, a baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Parvarish’ star Anum Fayyaz and her husband Asad Anwar, as the two have welcomed their second child, a baby girl recently, the former actor announced via an Instagram post earlier this week.

Taking to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Fayyaz posted an adorable four-picture gallery of the tiny hands and feet of her newborn with the joyous announcement on the feed. “Welcoming Our Little Angel,” she wrote with a series of emojis.

The celebrity added, “With hearts full of joy, we introduce our baby girl to the world! She’s a tiny miracle, a gift from Allah that has already filled our lives with endless love and happiness.”

She concluded the announcement post by requesting her followers to remember the family in prayers.

Thousands of her fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and congratulated the couple, extending their heartfelt wishes for the child via the comments sections of the post.

It is pertinent to mention here that Anum Fayyaz married Asad Anwar, an IT professional, in 2016. The couple is now parents to two kids, an elder son, Salaar and a daughter.

Fayyaz bid farewell to the showbiz industry earlier this year, citing religious reasons.

