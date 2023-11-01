It’s a boy: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram welcome first child

Pakistan’s celebrity couple, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

Days after her twin sister Aiman Khan, congratulations are in order for the showbiz A-lister Minal Khan and her actor husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who were blessed with their first baby boy on Wednesday morning, the ‘Jalan’ star announced on social media.

With the ‘It’s a boy’ announcement post, the new mom turned to her Instagram handle this afternoon to share the good news with their millions of fans and fellows. “On November 1st, at 10:48 AM, we joyfully welcomed our beloved son shine, Muhammad Hasan Ikram into the world,” read the text on the card.

Sharing the post on the social site, Khan added, “Alhamdulillah !! 💙 Remember us in your prayers! ❤️”

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

It is pertinent to mention here that Minal Khan tied the knot with her co-star Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in September 2021. The couple announced in August this year that they are expecting their child together.

