Jasprit Bumrah welcomes his first child with wife Sanjana

Congratulations are in order for the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, who was announced to miss Monday’s fixture of Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal due to ‘personal reasons’ and returned to Mumbai; turns out the reason was to be by his wife’s side during the birth of their firstborn.

Taking to his Instagram handle with a monochromatic click of the couple’s and their son’s hand, the pacer shared the good news with fans that they welcomed a baby boy on Monday morning and named him Angad.

“Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world,” Bumrah announced on the social platform. “We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ Jasprit and Sanjana.”

Soon after his joyous announcement, a number of social users including fellow cricketers Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik and celebrity wives, Anushka Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh among others flocked to the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new parents and heartwarming wishes for their baby.

It is pertinent to mention that after much discreet romance, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot in an intimate affair in March 2021.

