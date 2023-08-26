Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech welcome a baby girl; reveal her name

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife, actor Hazel Keech have been blessed with their second child, a baby girl.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Congratulations are in order for the celebrity couple as they recently welcomed their second child together, confirmed the cricketer on his Instagram handle, on Friday evening. They have named their daughter Aura.

With an adorable selfie of the family of four, with Singh carefully holding and feeding his newborn daughter, he wrote: “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family. ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Soon after his joyous announcement, a number of Bollywood and sports personalities, along with the thousands of fans of the couple, flocked to the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new parents and heartwarming wishes for their baby.

It is pertinent to mention that the former vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, Yuvraj Singh got engaged to England-born actor-model Hazel Keech in 2015 and they tied the knot the following year.

Singh and Keech became proud parents to a baby boy Orion in January last year, as announced in a joint post on social media.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky secretly welcomed second baby boy