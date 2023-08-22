28.9 C
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky secretly welcomed second baby boy

TOP NEWS

Barbadian Popstar and beauty mogul Rihanna has welcomed her second baby boy with boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, 35, and her beau A$AP Rocky, 34, who welcomed their little bundle of joy, a baby brother to their son RZA Athelston Mayers, on August 3, in Los Angeles.

As reported exclusively by a foreign entertainment outlet, “Rihanna and A$AP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby.”

While the name of their newborn is yet to be revealed by the proud parents, an insider spilt that it starts with the letter ‘R’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Diamonds’ singer surprised fans with her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl performance in February this year. Dressed in a hot pink jumpsuit and baggy coat, Rihanna flaunted a noticeably rounded belly when she opened the biggest musical showcase.

As for their relationship, the nine-time Grammy winner started dating the hip-hop star in 2020, after years of friendship.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy on May 13, last year. Their elder son was named RZA Athelston Mayers after rapper-producer RZA – the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Priyanka Chopra names Rihanna as her fashion inspiration

