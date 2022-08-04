Priyanka Chopra names Rihanna as her fashion inspiration

The global icon of India, Priyanka Chopra revealed who she looks up to for fashion inspiration, and it is none other than Rihanna.

During a recent conversation with a foreign-based media publication, ‘The Sky is Pink’ star named Rihanna and Sophia Loren as two of her most favourite fashionistas, who are her inspiration in terms of fashion and style.

About the Oscar-winning legendary artist, Chopra stated, “I love Sophia Loren. I love her sexy, classic, timeless style.” On the other hand, she gushed about Barbadian popstar and beauty mogul whom PeeCee loves ‘for being audacious and bold’.

However, these two are not the only women she seeks style inspiration from, but emphasized, “I love women who have the ability to bring personality into their clothes, that are actually trendsetters that are not afraid to have a point of view, versus just conforming to what you’re told trends are.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra who was last seen in the 2021 release ‘The Matrix: Resurrections‘, has wrapped up filming for the TV show ‘Citadel’ with Russo Brothers. She is also done with the shoot for her next Hollywood movie, the romantic drama ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’.

In other news, Chopra with husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January this year.

