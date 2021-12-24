Nick Jonas is all praise for wife post ‘The Matrix’ release

Nick Jonas has showered love and praise for his wife Priyanka Chopra after her latest Hollywood release ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’.

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra who has been garnering tremendous response for her role short yet noticeable role in the recently debuted ‘Matrix’ installment, has now received appreciation from husband Nick Jonas with an Instagram story.

‘Like It’s Christmas‘ singer took to his Instagram account on Thursday, to express his excitement for wife as he calls her ‘amazing’. Nick Jonas shared a poster of the movie on his story and wrote “Congratulations to my amazing wife @priyankachopra and the entire cast of @thematrixmovie! What an incredible film.”

In another story, Nick Jonas reshared a post from the actor’s feed featuring her character Sati from the latest movie and captioned it with “Proud of you @priyankachopra”.

In her recent appearance, the ‘Quantico’ star broke her silence over the ongoing buzz regarding her dropping husband Nick’s surname from her account on a photo and video sharing site. In an interview with an Indian publication, she said, “I don’t know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess”.

Chopra did not expect it to be such a publicized issue. “I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It’s social media, guys. Just chill out”, she further added.

‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ that debuted earlier this week, stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Neil Patrick Harris, among others.

