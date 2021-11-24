Priyanka Chopra roasts Nick Jonas after removing surname from Instagram profile

The Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra has poked fun at her husband and his brothers in a roast session that is going to be live on Netflix soon.

Priyanka Chopra once again attracted the attention of fans as she while sharing the teaser of the comedy clip after removing her husband Nick Jonas’ last name from her Instagram profile.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the teaser of the roast session with a caption, “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas.”

She said, “Hi, everyone. I am honoured and thrilled actually, tickled to be here tonight to roast my husband Nick Jonas, and his brothers whose names I can never remember.”

“Nick and I have a 10 years age gap. And there’s many ‘90s pop culture references that he doesn’t understand and I have to explain it to him, which is fine because we teach each other.”

“We teach other things. He showed me how to use Tik Tok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like.”

In another hilarious twist to her statement, the Baywatch star said, “I am from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment. So, clearly, the Jonas brothers didn’t make it over there.”

