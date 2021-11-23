Priyanka Chopra dispels speculations she’s broken up Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, who until late was named Priyanka Chopra Jonas, just removed the ”Jonas” part from across her social media account titles, prompting rumours that the pair had broken up.

She had included “Jonas” as last name on her Instagram and Twitter pages after she got hitched with the Hollywood celebrity, Nick Jonas, in 2018, but just recently she removed it leaving people wondering.

Chopra is yet to comment on the name change but she reassured the worried fanbase with a sentimental Instagram comment aimed at her husband.

Nick shared a video doing dumbbell curls in front of a mirror, writing: “Monday motivation. Let’s get it.”

Chopra replied on Monday (22 November): “Damn! I just died in your arms,” adding a heart-eyes emoji alongside a hot face emoji.

The actor’s mother, Madhu, reportedly denied speculation the couple had split, telling News18: “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

Chopra, who also produces, is best known for her roles in ABC series Quantico and Netflix film The White Tiger. She will next be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which will be released in the UK on 24 December.

Nick is a musician who performs with his brothers Kevin and Joe under the name The Jonas Brothers.

Ghana Ali and Umair Gulzar welcome baby girl Faija Umair

Actor Ghana Ali and husband Umair Gulzar have been blessed with a baby daughter.

She took to the social media application Instagram to share the good news for her fans.

The picture showed her holding the baby named Faija Umair while her husband is kissing her on the forehead. The face of the newborn has been replaced with an emoji.