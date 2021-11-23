Ghana Ali and Umair Gulzar welcome baby girl Faija Umair

Actor Ghana Ali and husband Umair Gulzar have been blessed with a baby daughter.

She took to the social media application Instagram to share the good news for her fans.

The picture showed her holding the baby named Faija Umair while her husband is kissing her on the forehead. The face of the newborn has been replaced with an emoji.

“The moment a child is born, the mother is also born,” the caption read. “Today we introduce you FAIJA UMAIR!! Our bundle of joy, finally arrived 🥺🤍”

She added: “This is so overwhelming for both of us! A daughter is one of the best gift this world has to give !!”

She asked the netizens to pray for the family.

Ghana Ali had tied the knot with Umair Gulzar in May this year and announced her pregnancy in September.

The couple has consistently been at the receiving end of mean comments online ever since Ghana Ali announced her marriage on Instagram; from body-shaming her husband to gross assumptions about Ghana herself, the trolls have been relentless.

