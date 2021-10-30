Actor Ayeza Khan’s pictures go viral on social media

Actor Ayeza Khan shared the latest pictures of her photoshoot in which she looked absolutely beautiful.

The Koi Chand Rakh star shared her latest photos on her picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

The photo album has received thousands of likes from Instagram users.

Earlier, Ayeza Khan shared a video of herself on Instagram where she is getting hairstyle like Hollywood star Halle Berry. The viral clip sees the actress’ hair in grey colour and getting set.

“This is not a black and white world,” the Mere Paas Tum Ho actor captioned the video. “To be alive. I say the colours must swirl and I believe that maybe today we will all get to appreciate the beauty of grey!”

Ayeza Khan is one of the most followed celebrities on social media in Pakistan. Her Instagram profile alone has at least 10.3 million followers.

She had achieved the landmark in September this year.

The Pakistani actress regularly updates the fans with family pictures along with her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her projects.

The actress tied the knot with the heartthrob Danish Taimoor back on August 08, 2014. They have two kids, a boy and a girl.

