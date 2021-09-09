Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor pose with Indian singer Neha Kakkar in new snap

Crossborder appreciation between celebs seems to be thriving and Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor’s latest selfie with Neha Kakkar is proof!

Pakistani starlets Ayeza Khan and husband Danish Taimoor, who are in Dubai currently, ran into Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh during their trip and struck a pose for what makes for a star-studded selfie!

Ayeza and Danish then took to Instagram to share the picture on their respective Instagram profiles, with Danish writing, “Jub we met.”

Kakkar, who is currently one of the biggest singing sensations in India, reciprocated the couple’s appreciation, leaving a message on Ayeza’s post. “God bless you both! You’re both so beautiful!” she wrote, admiring the good-looking couple who have been married for seven years now.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in 2020 after a short whirlwind romance, while Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor were wedded back in 2014 after having known each other for a long time.

In an interview earlier, Danish Taimoor even revealed that the two first got talking on Orkut, the social networking site from the early aughts.

Talking to Maria Wasti, Taimoor shared, “Before Facebook there was Orkut, and that’s where I started speaking to her. She (Ayeza Khan) was a big fan of mine…”