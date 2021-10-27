Actor Furqan Qureshi opens up about struggle after father’s death

Actor Furqan Qureshi on Tuesday opened up about his struggle after the untimely death of his father and said that no one should go from being rich to poor.

Furqan Qureshi, who played the role of Salman in the critically acclaimed ARY Digital serial Meray Paas Tum Ho, came a guest on the ARY News program Har Lamha Purjosh.

Furqan Qureshi recalled that his father was working as a general manager of an organization when he died. The celebrity said he was only 20 years old then.

The actor mentioned that his father just had Rs1,200 at the time of his demise. He added that his two elder sisters were only educated till A-levels.

The celebrity said that he lived a tough life and no rich person should become poor.

Furqan Qureshi said that his first job was to pick up wires in an organization. He said that his job responsibilities made him cry from the inside.

Read More: Furqan Qureshi opens up about playing an intersex in ‘Khuda Mera Bhi Hai’

He recalled that he came across a person who encouraged him by asking that why he was working in the company when he should be working in the television industry.

Furqan Qureshi mentioned that the man gave him contact numbers and information of 14 people but was successful in getting in touch with only two of them.

He further mentioned that he acted as if his mother had died at a barbershop on the request of its owner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Furqan Qureshi (@furqankqureshi)

The actor mentioned that there are issues when it comes to the respect of female celebrities in the entertainment industry. He claimed that their male counterparts are disrespected.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!