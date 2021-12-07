Actor Hania Aamir’s doppelganger shocks social media

The picture of actor Hania Aamir’s doppelganger, who hail from Sweden, is going viral across social media platforms.

The picture of the celebrity’s look-alike was shared by Fatima, whose Twitter handle goes by thincrustgirl, on the micro-blogging social media application.

The netizen uploaded the picture of an Instagram user fancymaggot on her profile page.

The celebrity’s fans quickly responded to the viral picture, where they expressed their disbelief over the comparison between the two.

A social media user stated that the actor is way prettier than her doppelganger while another asked how it can be unseen with shocked emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity, who has a big fan base on her social media outlets with millions of Instagram followers, takes to her profile by sharing the pictures of her photoshoots and behind the scenes of her project.

Apart from sharing pictures, she also takes to the picture and video-sharing social media application to pen inspirational statements for her fans.

Earlier, the actor said that people should consider mental health as their first priority and vibe to the things that make them happy.

She further mentioned that holding hate in our hearts makes us weak, adding that the people should pick themselves up and move on.

