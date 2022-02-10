Inaya Khan wins the internet with latest pictures

Television actor Inaya Khan caught the attention of social media by sharing stylish pictures from her photoshoot on Instagram.

In the pictures, we see the celebrity in a denim jacket with a black shirt and pants along with a pair of sunglasses. The celebrity had fingernails polished also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inaya Khan ••Official•• 🕊 (@inayakhan0fficial)

Her social media posts won the internet as the viral picture galleries along with the clips got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

They took to the comment sections for sharing their opinions on the visuals. They got positive reviews from them.

The celebrity has quite a following on the social media application Instagram with thousands of followers. She posts pictures and videos for her fans to keep them updated.

A netizen said that the actor was rocking the look whereas another said that she looked gorgeous. A third user said that the celebrity looked like she was dolled up and cute while the fourth said that she was letting out classy vibes.

Earlier, she made an appearance on the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan where she promoted her serial Mere Apne. She talked about her interest and she started her showbiz industry career.

The lady shared that she was born in the United States and had a profound love for singing, which she learnt quite well. She added that now that she has forayed into acting, she will make it her first priority.

Comments