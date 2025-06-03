Actor Jonathan Joss shot dead outside his Texas home

American actor Jonathan Joss, best known for his voice role in the animated television series ‘King of the Hill’, was fatally shot near his Texas home, authorities said Monday.

As reported by foreign media, police were dispatched to a home in south San Antonio about 7 p.m. on Sunday, on a shooting in progress call. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the wounded 59-year-old near the street.

“The officers attempted life-saving measures until EMS arrived. EMS pronounced the victim deceased,” San Antonio police said in a statement.

Tristan Kern de Gonzales, who married Jonathan Joss this Valentine’s Day, confirmed the actor’s death in a text to a foreign publication.

Though San Antonio police did not immediately provide any information on what prompted the shooting, de Gonzales said in a statement that he and Joss had previously faced harassment, much of it ‘openly homophobic’. He also revealed that the person who killed the actor yelled ‘violent homophobic slurs’ before opening fire.

“He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other,” de Gonzales said.

Before the shooting, de Gonzales and Joss were checking mail at Joss’ home, which had been heavily damaged during a January fire that claimed the lives of their three dogs. A man approached the two and threatened them with a gun, de Gonzales said.

“Jonathan and I had no weapons. We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired, Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life,” de Gonzales said in a statement.

After the shooting, authorities arrested 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja and charged him with murder in Joss’ death.

In a statement, the officials confirmed that the investigation has ‘found no evidence whatsoever to indicate that Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation’.

“We take such allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information. Should any new evidence come to light, we will charge the suspect accordingly,” police said.

Joss, who grew up in San Antonio, was best known as the voice of John Redcorn, a Native American character on the popular ‘King of the Hill’ animated series that ran for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2008. A reboot of the show is set to start in August.

