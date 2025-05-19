Colombian influencer shot dead by deliveryman

A 22-year-old university student and social media influencer from Colombia, Maria Jose Estupinan Sanchez, aka La Mona, was shot dead by a man disguised as a delivery guy.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

As reported by foreign media, Maria Jose Estupinan Sanchez, widely known as La Mona on social media, was shot to death outside her home in Cucuta, Colombia, earlier this week, by someone posing as a deliveryman.

According to the details, Sanchez was present at her home, located in the La Riviera neighbourhood of the Colombian city, when a guy, disguised as a deliveryman, approached her with a fake gift and shot her from close range.

In the footage from the security camera, installed in the neighbourhood, the influencer can be heard crying for help in the background, as the suspect ran away from Sanchez’s home, after shooting her.

Reports suggest that she was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries later. “She was killed by a man who pretended to be delivering a package,” confirmed Colonel Leonardo Capacho of Cucuta’s Metropolitan Police.

Notably, the attack on Sanchez, a seventh-semester Social Communication student at the University of Pamplona, came a day after she won a domestic abuse case against her ex-boyfriend, securing a payout of 30 million COP, reported the region’s local media.

Ex-boyfriend is now the key suspect in the murder and is being probed by the authorities.

Also Read: Valeria Marquez: Mexican influencer shot dead on TikTok livestream