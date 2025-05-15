Valeria Marquez: Mexican influencer shot dead on TikTok livestream

A 23-year-old social media influencer from Mexico, Valeria Márquez, was shot to death during a TikTok livestream at a beauty salon.

As reported by foreign media, a Mexican beauty and lifestyle influencer, named Valeria Márquez, was shot dead while she was doing a live stream on the video application, TikTok, at a salon in the central state of Jalisco, confirmed authorities.

“The victim is someone with an active presence and influence on social media,” the state prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday, adding that she was killed a day before, when she was present at her beauty salon in Zapopan, a suburb of the western city of Guadalajara, during the evening. “A man entered the premises and apparently fired a gun at her.”

Notably, the region is a hotbed of criminal activity and a home to one of Mexico’s most violent drug trafficking groups, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Reportedly, Márquez seemingly talked to a delivery guy off-camera when she was shot in the chest and head, and collapsed.

Her social media accounts have been flooded by comments from her followers, mourning and expressing shock at her untimely demise.

