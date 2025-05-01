Indian influencer commits suicide after losing social media followers

Indian influencer and content creator Misha Agarwal, who passed away last week, committed suicide after losing her social media followers, her family confirmed.

As reported by Indian media, digital creator, entrepreneur and law graduate, Misha Agarwal, who passed away on April 24, just two days before her 25th birthday, died by suicide, confirmed her family in a new statement.

In the statement, released on Wednesday, the deceased’s family opened up on the challenges that Agarwal faced in her final days, revealing that she had become increasingly anxious and disheartened regarding her declining follower count on the social site Instagram.

“She had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans,” the family shared on her official handle, with her phone wallpaper. “When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless.

“Since April, she had been deeply depressed, often hugging me and crying, saying, ‘Jijja, what will I do if my followers decrease? My career will be over,'” Agarwal’s sister noted.

In the statement, she mentioned that she reminded the late influencer of her other skill sets, the LLB degree that she held, and the PCSJ exam she was preparing for to establish her career as a judge. “I advised her to view Instagram as mere entertainment and not let it consume her. I urged her to focus on her happiness and let go of anxiety and depression,” she added.

“Unfortunately, my sister didn’t listen and became so consumed by Instagram and followers that she left our world forever. Tragically, she became so overwhelmed that she took her own life, leaving our family devastated,” concluded the deceased’s sister.

