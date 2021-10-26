Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Actor Kumail Nanjiani supported Pakistan against India

American actor of Pakistani origin Kumail Nanjiani was among the several celebrities who enjoyed Pakistan’s stunning T20 World Cup victory against India.

He was keeping a close eye on the high octane game between the two Asian sides, which later became a one-sided affair as Pakistan beat India comfortably by 10 wickets for the first time ever in a world cup match.

The Eternals star began his thread of commentary by saying that Babar Azam-led side needs to complete the 152-run chase early instead of dragging it till the end.

As Pakistan neared an early victory, he said the former champions heard his voice.

The comedian said the match was fantastic, adding that it was heartwarming to see Pakistan and India on the field together.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta along with boxer Amir Khan and “Maaro Mujhe Maaro” guy Momin Saqib were seen in the stadium.

India, being sent to bat first, scored 151-7 in their allotted 20 overs with the team skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with 57 from 49 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was named the player of the match, was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

 

It turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Babar Azam-led side chased the 152-run target in just 17.5 overs with all wickets intact. His deputy Mohammad Rizwan made 55-ball 70 while the captain made 68 from 52 deliveries.

