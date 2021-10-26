Actor Kumail Nanjiani supported Pakistan against India

American actor of Pakistani origin Kumail Nanjiani was among the several celebrities who enjoyed Pakistan’s stunning T20 World Cup victory against India.

He was keeping a close eye on the high octane game between the two Asian sides, which later became a one-sided affair as Pakistan beat India comfortably by 10 wickets for the first time ever in a world cup match.

The Eternals star began his thread of commentary by saying that Babar Azam-led side needs to complete the 152-run chase early instead of dragging it till the end.

Ok Pakistan needs to finish this up now. Let’s not leave it to the end. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 24, 2021

As Pakistan neared an early victory, he said the former champions heard his voice.

I think they heard me — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 24, 2021

The comedian said the match was fantastic, adding that it was heartwarming to see Pakistan and India on the field together.

👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😭😭😭 Fantastic game. And beautiful to see India and Pakistan on the field together. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 24, 2021

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta along with boxer Amir Khan and “Maaro Mujhe Maaro” guy Momin Saqib were seen in the stadium.

India, being sent to bat first, scored 151-7 in their allotted 20 overs with the team skipper Virat Kohli top-scoring with 57 from 49 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was named the player of the match, was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASports (@asportstv.pk)

It turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Babar Azam-led side chased the 152-run target in just 17.5 overs with all wickets intact. His deputy Mohammad Rizwan made 55-ball 70 while the captain made 68 from 52 deliveries.

