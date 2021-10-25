T20 World Cup: Celebrities congratulate Pakistan team for historic win against India

Pakistani celebrities felicitated the Pakistan cricket team for their historic win against India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Like any other social media fans, they felicitated the team for registering their first-ever win against their Indian counterparts in a World Cup match.

Allhamduli Allah boys played well! @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak @iShaheenAfridi you guys have my heart! Historical win today! 😍🇵🇰 Samjh tau gaye hain Sab meray Pakistanioooooo Mubarak ho! 🤍🧿#BabarAzam #PakvsIndia #PakistanZindabad — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) October 24, 2021

This is no ordinary victory… This is a reminder that Pakistanis must always hold their heads high. I had been hearing this entire past week that Pakistan won’t win, no chance! And this from our own people! So so proud of our team for proving everyone wrong!! Well done!!! pic.twitter.com/1Me4iWhEJJ — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 24, 2021

Congratulations Pakistan 💚🇵🇰 Thank you team for the brilliant play! May you continue to shine 😍 — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) October 24, 2021

Pakistan Zindabad 🇵🇰 🎉🇵🇰🎉 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) October 24, 2021

Kohlis 51 was for himself but babers 50 + was for the team .. #baberazam mughlay Azam #greenpoweristhefuture pic.twitter.com/f5Xa0TaU4q — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) October 25, 2021

They came, they saw, they prayed in the stadium and AlhumduliAllah…

They won! Congratulations BOYS#PakvsIndia #T20WorldCup #PakistanZindabad #Cricket — Ahmad Ali Butt (@ahmedaliB) October 24, 2021

• Pakistan becomes the first team EVER to beat India by 10 wickets in T20i history. No other team has ever. • Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan record the highest opening partnership EVER against India in T20i history. No other batsmen have ever. Just Pakistan things 🇵🇰 #INDvPAK — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) October 25, 2021

MashaAllah!!! 🇵🇰👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Keep it up team green MashaAllah! https://t.co/FFy8QIMlW6 — MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) October 25, 2021

Shabash Pakistan! — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) October 25, 2021

Well done Boys in Green.We’ve waited a long time to savour this victory. So proud to see you bring your A game to the T20 World Cup today. You pulled together as a team in every department.What I witnessed was truly world class. Great start!🤍Now let’s bring that trophy home.🏆🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/whyTXHmSVC — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 24, 2021

Congratulations Pakistan, congratulations my team go green we have done it!! Bohat bohat Mubarak 🇵🇰🇵🇰#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/WqUWm6Kapf — Maya Ali (@mayaali07) October 24, 2021

Never expected the match would be 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 one-sided.

Bohat aala! — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) October 24, 2021

What a game Pakistan Cricket Team ! Kya baat hai !! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🇵🇰💚#PakVsInd #Historic #PakistanZindabad — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) October 24, 2021

Pakistan won the toss and invited India to bat in the much-anticipated match.

India scored 151-7 in their allotted 20 overs with the team skipper Virat Kohli top scoring with 57 from 49 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was named the player of the match, was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

It turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Babar Azam-led side chased the 152-run target in just 17.5 overs with all wickets intact. His deputy Mohammad Rizwan made 55-ball 70 while the captain made 68 from 52 deliveries.

