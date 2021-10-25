Monday, October 25, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Celebrities congratulate Pakistan team for historic win against India

test

Pakistani celebrities felicitated the Pakistan cricket team for their historic win against India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ASports (@asportstv.pk)

Like any other social media fans, they felicitated the team for registering their first-ever win against their Indian counterparts in a World Cup match.

Pakistan won the toss and invited India to bat in the much-anticipated match.

India scored 151-7 in their allotted 20 overs with the team skipper Virat Kohli top scoring with 57 from 49 runs. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was named the player of the match, was the pick of the bowlers with his three-wicket haul.

Read More: ‘Nation is proud of you’, PM Imran Khan tells Pakistan team after victory

It turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Babar Azam-led side chased the 152-run target in just 17.5 overs with all wickets intact. His deputy Mohammad Rizwan made 55-ball 70 while the captain made 68 from 52 deliveries.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.