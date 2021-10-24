Monday, October 25, 2021
Web Desk

‘Nation is proud of you’, PM Imran Khan tells Pakistan team after victory

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed a stunning victory of Pakistan against India in the Twenty20 World Cup during his visit to Saudi Arabia along with members of the federal cabinet, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister congratulated the Pakistan team and especially to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.

“The nation is proud of you all,” he said in a message from his Twitter handle.


The scenes of the prime minister witnessing the victory of the Pakistan team were shared by Hammad Azhar from his Twitter handle.

“Watched [Pakistan] victory with the best cricketer in the world and our PM [Imran Khan],” he said adding that they enjoyed his insights and analysis of the game.

Pakistan defeated India by a margin of 10 wickets in the first-ever victory of the national team against the arch-rival in the World Cup format today owing to extraordinary performances of Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan in the batting and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the bowling.

