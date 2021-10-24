‘Maza ayega!’ British envoys in India, Pakistan prepare for T20 WC thriller     

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner asked his country’s envoy in India if he was ready for a thriller between the two arch-rivals in the World Cup T20 opener for both sides, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Christian Turner termed the T20 match between Pakistan and India as a ‘maha muqabla’ while asking Alex Ellis if he is ready for the match. “I am sure [Pakistan vs India] is going to be a great game for all fans across [globe],” he said.

The British High Commissioner in India replied saying: ” Looking forward to it… Maza ayega! One of the world’s great sporting contests.”

The two arch-rivals, India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns in a high-octane game today, meanwhile, cricket fans across the world are ready to witness the 200th international clash between the two neighbors.

22 players will lock horns in the ground, leaving millions of people routing and praying for their victory.

India has an upper hand over Pakistan in World Cup with winning all the matches but Pakistanis now hope for history to be changed today.

From Pakistani celebrities to cricket fans, everyone hopes that Pakistan will beat India this time around in the mega event.

