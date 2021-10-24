Today is the real final, says Sheikh Rasheed ahead of Pakistan vs India thriller

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Sunday expressed best wishes for the national cricket team ahead of a thriller between arch-rivals, Pakistan and India, in the T20 World Cup opener for both sides, ARY NEWS reported.

In his message for the national team, Sheikh Rasheed said that Pakistan’s real final in the T20 World Cup is today against India.

“Enthusiasm for today’s match is different from any other match in the World Cup,” he said while praying for the victory of the Pakistan team.

The Ministry of Energy and Power Division has Sunday announced there will be no power outage in the country during the most sought-after T20 world cup match between India and Pakistan.

The power division has instructed all the power distribution companies across the country to not shut the power of any region during the most high-powered match between the neighboring arch-rivals.

There will be no power outage anywhere in Pakistan, it said. The power division noted that in case of any emergency outage, an alternative will be provided in the affected area.

Keeping that in mind, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has confirmed on its part that there will not be any power outage across Lahore and areas in its region.

