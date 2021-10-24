Pakistan vs India: Hasan Ali sings Dil Dil Pakistan, video goes viral

Pakistan fast-bowler Hasan Ali came up with his own rendition of Vital Sign’s iconic national song “Dil Dil Pakistan” while playing the guitar in a viral social media video ahead of a Pakistan vs India Twenty20 World Cup thriller.

The two-minute clip sees veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and Hasan Ali speaking about the popularity of the song and how it has united the Pakistanis even after decades of its release.

The fast bowler is then handed a guitar which he starts playing. He is then asked to sing the song while playing the guitar. He initially said that it cannot be done but made an attempt.

Hasan Ali then proceeded to sing the song while Mohammad Hafeez is seen hearing his teammate’s rendition. He then claps for the effort.

Here’s how social media reacted to the video.

This is a very sweet song. It’s a song that evokes your passion. It awakens the person inside you to do something for your country. After defeating India tonight, this song will be sung and sung in all corners of Pakistan👇👇👇👇

🎵 🎶 DIL DIL PAKISTAN 🎵 🎶#PAKvIND#T20WorldCup — Chaudhry Humayun Raza (@TheHumayunLive) October 24, 2021

A nervous but very good singing 🤩🤩🤭🤭🤭 — Nauman Ikram 🇵🇰 (@Oyee_Nomii) October 24, 2021

Hero of Pakistani Nation #GreenShirtsWillWin — engr zahid ali (@engrzahidali2) October 24, 2021

Dil dil Pakistan 💚 Endia will cry today — 𝙲𝚑𝚎𝚕𝚜𝚎𝚊𝚕𝚘𝚐𝚢 🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@chelseafc2021) October 24, 2021

The video was shared ahead of a much anticipated T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (today).

A-Sports, Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, is broadcasting the matches of the T20 World Cup.

