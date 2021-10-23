Kapil Dev praises Zaheer Abbas ahead of Pakistan vs India thriller

Former Indian cricket team and world cup winning team captain Kapil Dev has heaped praise for former Pakistani batter Zaheer Abbas ahead of a contest between Pakistan and India in the T20 World Cup today.

Kapil Dev came as a guest on A-Sports program “Cricket Enclave” in Dubai. The other guests were Zaheer Abbas and Aqib Javed.

The all-rounder, recalling a fixture against Pakistan in India, said that the Indian bowlers used to tell Zaheer Abbas to stop scoring so many runs but he kept doing so.

It is to be noted the “Asian Bradman” scored at least 1,000 runs from January 1975 till December 1985.

Pakistan is all set to play against India in their much anticipated T20 World Cup match on Sunday (today) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

A-Sports, Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, is broadcasting the T20 World Cup live.