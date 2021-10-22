Pakistan vs India T20WC match: Multiple big screens to be installed in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to install big screens across Karachi to display the ICC T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and India on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported.

The directives in this regard have been issued by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, keeping in view the public interest in the T20 thriller between the two arch-rivals during ICC T20 World Cup.

The locations in district East where big screens would be installed include Hill Park, and Safari Park. In district South, the Pakistan vs India match would be displayed at Beach View Park, while Taleemi Bagh and Amma Park will be the spots in district Central to watch the match on big screens.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that the families could visit the spots on Sunday and enjoy the match proceedings on big screens.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to place a ban on bringing political banners inside the stadium during the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash.

According to sources, the sport’s global governing body has decided to place a ban on political banners and issued strict directives to concerned officials in order to keep high-voltage encounter between the two traditional rivals free from politics.

Pakistan and India will face off against each other in their first match of the T20 World Cup on October 24 (Sunday). The match will start at 7:00 pm (PST).

The ICC took a step after an aircraft with different banners flew over Headingley during the 2019 World Cup matches, sources said.