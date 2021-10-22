ICC mulls banning political banners during Pakistan-India World Cup clash

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to place a ban on bringing political banners inside the stadium during the Pakistan-India T20 World Cup clash, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

According to sources, the sport’s global governing body has decided to place a ban on political banners and issued strict directives to concerned officials in order to keep high-voltage encounter between the two traditional rivals free from politics.

Pakistan and India will face off against each other in their first match of the T20 World Cup on October 24 (Sunday). The match will start at 7:00 pm (PST).

The ICC took a step after an aircraft with different banners flew over Headingley during the 2019 World Cup matches, sources said.

