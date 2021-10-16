T20 World Cup 2021: Here’s everything you need to know

The ICC T20 World Cup returns this Sunday with 16 teams battling it out for the coveted title last won by West Indies in 2016. Pakistan’s first HD sports channel A-Sports will telecast the event live.

Commencing on October 17, Sunday at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, the showpiece event is scheduled to finish on November 14, in Dubai when the tournament’s two best teams meet in a decider that has plenty to live up to after 2016’s epic conclusion.

Pakistan and India will play their long-awaited match on October 24, Sunday.

In 2016, Carlos Brathwaite etched his name into cricketing folklore in 2016 when he hit four consecutive sixes in the last over of the Final to power West Indies to their second Men’s T20 World Cup trophy.

The West Indies will be out to become the first team to ever defend their status as Men’s T20 World Cup champions this time around having already become the first to win the trophy twice.

They won’t have an easy time doing that however with 15 high-quality opponents ready to make the trophy theirs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Who is playing in the ICC T20 World Cup?

There will be 16 teams playing in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

India

Pakistan

Australia

England

South Africa

New Zealand

West Indies

Afghanistan

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Netherlands

Papua New Guinea

Ireland

Namibia

Scotland

Oman

T20 World Cup draw

The groups for this year’s T20 World Cup are listed below. The first matches for Round 1 Group B will compete on Sunday, Oct. 17, while Group A will begin on Monday, Oct. 18. From there, Groups B and A will alternate days for competition.

Teams will play in Round 1 of the tournament, with the top from each group progressing to the Super 12s against the top-eight ranked T20 cricket nations.

Group 1 competition will begin on Saturday, Oct. 23, followed by Group 2 competition beginning on Sunday, Oct. 24. The groups will also alternate days for competition until the semifinals begin on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

There will be 45 games in the tournament including the final.

T20 World Cup groups

Round 1

Group A Group B Sri Lanka Bangladesh Ireland Scotland Netherlands Papua New Guinea Namibia Oman

Super 12s

Group A Group B Australia India England Pakistan South Africa New Zealand West Indies Afghanistan 1st in Round 1 Group A 1st in Round 1 Group B 2nd in Round 1 Group B 2nd in Round 1 Group A

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 schedule

Round 1

Match Date Time (ET) Location Oman v. Papua New Guinea Sunday, Oct. 17 6 a.m. Oman Bangladesh v. Scotland Sunday, Oct. 17 10 a.m. Oman Ireland v. Netherlands Monday, Oct. 18 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi Sri Lanka v. Namibia Monday, Oct. 18 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi Scotland v. Papua New Guinea Tuesday, Oct. 19 6 a.m. Oman Oman v. Bangladesh Tuesday, Oct. 19 10 a.m. Oman Namibia v. Netherlands Wednesday, Oct. 20 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi Sri Lanka v. Ireland Wednesday, Oct. 20 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi Bangladesh v. Papua New Guinea Thursday, Oct. 21 6 a.m. Oman Oman v. Scotland Thursday, Oct. 21 10 a.m. Oman Namibia v. Ireland Friday, Oct. 22 6 a.m. Sharjah Sri Lanka v. Netherlands Friday, Oct. 22 10 a.m. Sharjah

Super 12 Groups 1 and 2

Match Date Time (ET) Location Australia v. South Africa Saturday, Oct. 23 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi England v. West Indies Saturday, Oct. 23 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi A1 v. B2 Sunday, Oct. 24 6 a.m. Dubai India v. Pakistan Sunday, Oct. 24 10 a.m. Dubai Afghanistan v. A1 Monday, Oct. 25 10 a.m. Sharjah South Africa v. West Indies Tuesday, Oct. 26 6 a.m. Dubai Pakistan v. New Zealand Tuesday, Oct. 26 10 a.m. Sharjah England v. B2 Wednesday, Oct. 27 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi TBD v. TBD Wednesday, Oct. 27 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi Australia v. A1 Thursday, Oct. 28 10 a.m. Dubai West Indies v. B2 Friday, Oct. 29 6 a.m. Sharjah Afghanistan v. Pakistan Friday, Oct. 29 10 a.m. Dubai South Africa v. A1 Saturday, Oct. 30 6 a.m. Sharjah England v. Australia Saturday, Oct. 30 10 a.m. Dubai Afghanistan v. TBD Sunday, Oct. 31 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi India v. New Zealand Sunday, Oct. 31 10 a.m. Dubai England v. A1 Monday, Nov. 1 10 a.m. Sharjah South Africa v. B2 Tuesday, Nov. 2 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi Pakistan v. TBD Tuesday, Nov. 2 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi New Zealand v. TBD Wednesday, Nov. 3 6 a.m. Dubai Afghanistan v. India Wednesday, Nov. 3 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi Australia v. B2 Thursday, Nov. 4 6 a.m. Dubai West Indies v. A1 Thursday, Nov. 4 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi New Zealand v. TBD Friday, Nov. 5 6 a.m. Sharjah India v. TBD Friday, Nov. 5 10 a.m. Dubai Australia v. West Indies Saturday, Nov. 6 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi England v. South Africa Saturday, Nov. 6 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi Afghanistan v. New Zealand Sunday, Nov. 7 5 a.m. Abu Dhabi Pakistan v. TBD Sunday, Nov. 7 9 a.m. Sharjah India v. TBD Monday, Nov. 8 9 a.m. Dubai

Finals

Match Date Time (ET) Venue Semifinal 1 — A1 v. B2 Wednesday, Nov. 10 9 a.m. Abu Dhabi Semifinal 2 — B1 v. A2 Thursday, Nov. 10 9 a.m. Dubai Final Sunday, Nov. 14 9 a.m. Dubai

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!