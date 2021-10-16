Saturday, October 16, 2021
T20 World Cup 2021: Here’s everything you need to know

The ICC T20 World Cup returns this Sunday with 16 teams battling it out for the coveted title last won by West Indies in 2016. Pakistan’s first HD sports channel A-Sports will telecast the event live.

Commencing on October 17, Sunday at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground, the showpiece event is scheduled to finish on November 14, in Dubai when the tournament’s two best teams meet in a decider that has plenty to live up to after 2016’s epic conclusion.

Pakistan and India will play their long-awaited match on October 24, Sunday.

In 2016, Carlos Brathwaite etched his name into cricketing folklore in 2016 when he hit four consecutive sixes in the last over of the Final to power West Indies to their second Men’s T20 World Cup trophy.

The West Indies will be out to become the first team to ever defend their status as Men’s T20 World Cup champions this time around having already become the first to win the trophy twice.

They won’t have an easy time doing that however with 15 high-quality opponents ready to make the trophy theirs.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Who is playing in the ICC T20 World Cup?

There will be 16 teams playing in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

  • India
  • Pakistan
  • Australia
  • England
  • South Africa
  • New Zealand
  • West Indies
  • Afghanistan
  • Sri Lanka
  • Bangladesh
  • Netherlands
  • Papua New Guinea
  • Ireland
  • Namibia
  • Scotland
  • Oman

T20 World Cup draw

The groups for this year’s T20 World Cup are listed below. The first matches for Round 1 Group B will compete on Sunday, Oct. 17, while Group A will begin on Monday, Oct. 18. From there, Groups B and A will alternate days for competition.

Teams will play in Round 1 of the tournament, with the top from each group progressing to the Super 12s against the top-eight ranked T20 cricket nations.

Group 1 competition will begin on Saturday, Oct. 23, followed by Group 2 competition beginning on Sunday, Oct. 24. The groups will also alternate days for competition until the semifinals begin on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

There will be 45 games in the tournament including the final.

T20 World Cup groups

Round 1

Group A Group B
Sri Lanka Bangladesh
Ireland Scotland
Netherlands Papua New Guinea
Namibia Oman

Super 12s

Group A Group B
Australia India
England Pakistan
South Africa New Zealand
West Indies Afghanistan
1st in Round 1 Group A 1st in Round 1 Group B
2nd in Round 1 Group B 2nd in Round 1 Group A

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 schedule

Round 1

Match Date Time (ET) Location
Oman v. Papua New Guinea Sunday, Oct. 17 6 a.m. Oman
Bangladesh v. Scotland Sunday, Oct. 17 10 a.m. Oman
Ireland v. Netherlands Monday, Oct. 18 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka v. Namibia Monday, Oct. 18 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi
Scotland v. Papua New Guinea Tuesday, Oct. 19 6 a.m. Oman
Oman v. Bangladesh Tuesday, Oct. 19 10 a.m. Oman
Namibia v. Netherlands Wednesday, Oct. 20 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka v. Ireland Wednesday, Oct. 20 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi
Bangladesh v. Papua New Guinea Thursday, Oct. 21 6 a.m. Oman
Oman v. Scotland Thursday, Oct. 21 10 a.m. Oman
Namibia v. Ireland Friday, Oct. 22 6 a.m. Sharjah
Sri Lanka v. Netherlands Friday, Oct. 22 10 a.m. Sharjah

Super 12 Groups 1 and 2

Match Date Time (ET) Location
Australia v. South Africa Saturday, Oct. 23 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi
England v. West Indies Saturday, Oct. 23 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi
A1 v. B2 Sunday, Oct. 24 6 a.m. Dubai
India v. Pakistan Sunday, Oct. 24 10 a.m. Dubai
Afghanistan v. A1 Monday, Oct. 25 10 a.m. Sharjah
South Africa v. West Indies Tuesday, Oct. 26 6 a.m. Dubai
Pakistan v. New Zealand Tuesday, Oct. 26 10 a.m. Sharjah
England v. B2 Wednesday, Oct. 27 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi
TBD v. TBD Wednesday, Oct. 27 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi
Australia v. A1 Thursday, Oct. 28 10 a.m. Dubai
West Indies v. B2 Friday, Oct. 29 6 a.m. Sharjah
Afghanistan v. Pakistan Friday, Oct. 29 10 a.m. Dubai
South Africa v. A1 Saturday, Oct. 30 6 a.m. Sharjah
England v. Australia Saturday, Oct. 30 10 a.m. Dubai
Afghanistan v. TBD Sunday, Oct. 31 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi
India v. New Zealand Sunday, Oct. 31 10 a.m. Dubai
England v. A1 Monday, Nov. 1 10 a.m. Sharjah
South Africa v. B2 Tuesday, Nov. 2 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi
Pakistan v. TBD Tuesday, Nov. 2 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi
New Zealand v. TBD Wednesday, Nov. 3 6 a.m. Dubai
Afghanistan v. India Wednesday, Nov. 3 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi
Australia v. B2 Thursday, Nov. 4 6 a.m. Dubai
West Indies v. A1 Thursday, Nov. 4 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi
New Zealand v. TBD Friday, Nov. 5 6 a.m. Sharjah
India v. TBD Friday, Nov. 5 10 a.m. Dubai
Australia v. West Indies Saturday, Nov. 6 6 a.m. Abu Dhabi
England v. South Africa Saturday, Nov. 6 10 a.m. Abu Dhabi
Afghanistan v. New Zealand Sunday, Nov. 7 5 a.m. Abu Dhabi
Pakistan v. TBD Sunday, Nov. 7 9 a.m. Sharjah
India v. TBD Monday, Nov. 8 9 a.m. Dubai

Finals

Match Date Time (ET) Venue
Semifinal 1 — A1 v. B2 Wednesday, Nov. 10 9 a.m. Abu Dhabi
Semifinal 2 — B1 v. A2 Thursday, Nov. 10 9 a.m. Dubai
Final Sunday, Nov. 14 9 a.m. Dubai

 

