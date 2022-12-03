‘Childhood dream came true’: Actor Laiba Khan performs Umrah

Showbiz actor Laiba Khan performed Umrah in Makkah and shared her pictures from Masjid al-Haram on social media.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ star is currently in Makkah and fulfilled her childhood wish of the Umrah pilgrimage as announced on social media. Khan posted a two-picture gallery of herself clicked in Masjid al-Haram on the gram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

“Alhamdulillah, childhood dream came true,” she wrote in the caption of the post on the photo and video sharing social application. The actor noted that she ‘couldn’t be more thankful to Allah’ for the blessed opportunity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

Several social users including her fellow showbiz celebs extended their heartfelt wishes for Khan in the comments section of the Insta post.

Also read: Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah

Meanwhile, on the work front, Laiba Khan is currently being seen in the trending serial ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ starring A-list actors Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in lead roles. She essays Nida – the sister of the protagonist, Mehak – in the play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

Moreover, Khan is a social media darling and boasts over a million followers on her official Instagram handle, where she frequently treats her fans with pictures and snippets from her modelling assignments and dramas BTS.

Superstar Humayun Saeed Performs Umrah; Said A Special Prayer For Country!

Comments