Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan performs Umrah in Makkah: Watch

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan was spotted performing Umrah in Makkah on Thursday.

After wrapping up the Saudi Arabia schedule of his next film ‘Dunki’ a day earlier, and before heading to the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, the ‘Pathaan’ actor travelled to the Holy land of Makkah for the Umrah pilgrimage.

King Khan was spotted in Ihram and had his face covered with a mask to maintain Covid-19 precautions. He was surrounded by the officials and security personnel when one of the ardent fans clicked pictures and videos of the actor in Masjid-al-Haram.

Sharing the snippets on social media, the fan wrote, “MashaAllah Shah Rukh, it makes me so so happy to see that you performed Umrah. It was a heartfelt wish that you will do it… may Allah accept all your duas and ibadah… Ameen.”

The die-hard fan also noted that she is extremely emotional to see the superstar finally perform the Umrah, which had been on his wishlist.

Reacting to the clip, another fan on social media wrote, “May Allah protect this wonderful man forever and ever.”

“Even am feeling too emotional right now. May Allah keep him and his family very safe and protected,” commented another social user.

It is pertinent to mention that Shahrukh Khan earlier expressed his wish to go on Umrah and Hajj pilgrimage with his kids. “Hajj is definitely on my agenda. I would like to go there with my son Aryan and daughter Suhana,” he was heard saying in an interview.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan is currently awaiting the release of his hotly-anticipated action flick ‘Pathaan’ with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Moreover, he also has ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ in the pipeline.

