Actor Mehmood Aslam refutes death rumours; says ‘I’m well and alive’

Veteran actor Mehmood Aslam refuted the reports of his death going viral on social media platforms.

On Wednesday, some social media entertainment outlets spread the death rumours of Mehmood Aslam. The veteran took to his account on the photo and video sharing application to address the hoax.

“This is me, Mehmood Aslam; well and alive in front of you all,” he said in the video on Instagram. “I’m sharing this video to address the fake news about my death which surfaced on social media some time ago.”

Aslam updated his fans that he is doing very well and requested for prayers, for himself and for people involved in such acts.

Moreover, he urged people to verify the source of such news before circulating it on social media, as it can be a matter of distress for those related to him.

Reacting to the post, his ‘Bulbulay’ costar Ayesha Omar commented, “Nahin bhai hamaray Mahmood Sahab bilkul Sahee Salamat hain, (No brother, our Mahmood Sahab is absolutely well). May Allah always protect you Moodi Uncle.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mehmood Aslam is best known for his performance in ARY Digital’s long-running sitcom, ‘Bulbulay’. He was last seen in the superhit serial ‘Fraud’, headlined by A-list actors Saba Qamar, Ahsan Khan and Mikaal Zulfiqar.

Previously, some of his most notable work includes ‘Baddua’, ‘Do Bol’, and ‘Haq Meher’, in addition to films like ‘Kaaf Kangana’ and ‘Chakkar’.

