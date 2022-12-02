Sweater Weather: Nawal Saeed’s picture goes viral!

The stunning picture of showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed embracing her winter style is viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, to share a glimpse of her winter fashion with millions of her followers.

She posted a solo picture of herself on the Insta feed and captioned, “Sweater weather,” with the wind emoji. The stunning click had Saeed in what seemed like a zipper jacket to keep her warm in the chilly weather of Lahore. She sported perfectly blow-dried hair and peachy muted face makeup in the snap.

The huge fanbase of the celebrity on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral picture.

It should be mentioned here that Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors of the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online. She frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations on social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawal Saeed (@inawalsaeed) Moreover, the celebrity has recently turned entrepreneur and launched her clothing line called ‘Lace for Grace’. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nawal Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit.

