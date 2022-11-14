Nawal Saeed is an absolute stunner in recent click

The breathtaking picture posted by showbiz starlet Nawal Saeed is viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Dil-Veeran’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application earlier this week and posted a stunning photo of herself on the feed.

“Let the sky take it. Let the water carry it. Let the earth hold it. Because you don’t have to anymore,” she wrote in the caption of the picture which sees her dressed in an emerald green velvet outfit, styled with big studs, as she posed while sitting on a garden bench.

The viral click was showered with immense love from her followers in the form of thousands of likes and several complimenting comments.

Nawal Saeed is among the most promising new actors of the showbiz industry. Not only does she have millions of fans in the offline world, but the actor also enjoys great popularity online.

She frequently shares BTS glimpses of her acting projects along with sneak peeks of trips to exotic locations on social media.

Moreover, the celebrity has recently turned entrepreneur and launched her clothing line called ‘Lace for Grace’.

On the acting front, Nawal Saeed has successful projects including ‘Dil-e-Veeran’ and ‘Faryaad’ to her credit.

