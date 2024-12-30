Actor Rehma Zaman ties the knot, pictures go viral!

Pakistani TV starlet Rehma Zaman tied the knot in an intimate Nikah ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

One of the most promising newcomers in Pakistan’s drama industry, Rehma Zaman, who has proven her mettle in projects like ‘Tum Bin Kesay Jiyen’ and ‘Berukhi’, got married to Shiraz, in an intimate, daytime setup yesterday afternoon.

The widely-circulated pictures and videos from the ceremony show the celebrity bride in a pastel, sage-hued ensemble, paired with subtle makeup and gold jewellery, whereas, her husband complimented Rehma, in an ivory sherwani paired with a matching turban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by showbiz Lovers (@showbizloverss)

Sharing the first video from her big day, a transition clip of her bridal makeover, the actor wrote on her Instagram handle, “Nikkah day Alhumdulillah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rehma Khalid (@rehmazamanofficial)

Thousands of social users, including the showbiz fraternity, liked the viral pictures and videos of the couple’s special moment and extended their heartfelt wishes to Rehma and Shiraz.

Also Read: Sheheryar Munawar ties the knot with Maheen Siddiqui

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rehma Zaman was last seen in the daily serial ‘Tum Bin Kesay Jiyen’, headlined by Saniya Shamshad, Hammad Shoaib and Junaid Niazi. The Saqib Zafar Khan directorial, scripted by Edison Idrees Masih, aired earlier this year.