Sheheryar Munawar ties the knot with Maheen Siddiqui

Showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar tied the knot with his fiancee Maheen Siddiqui, in an intimate Nikah event, on Friday.

The widely-circulated pictures and videos from the ceremony, shared by the guests on social media, see the handsome groom Sheheryar Munawar in a cream-hued sherwani with gold accents, paired with a matching turban, whereas, his better half Maheen Siddiqui twinned with him in a white and gold ensemble, as they signed their marriage certificate amid close family and friends.

Thousands of social users liked the viral photos of the couple’s special moment and extended their heartfelt wishes to them.

For the uninitiated, the rumours regarding Munawar’s marriage with Siddiqui first began to swirl earlier this year, before the ‘Aye ishq e Junoon’ star officially confirmed his wedding plans in a recent interview.

Their pre-wedding celebrations started last week with an intimate yet star-studded dholki event, hosted by his close friends, A-list actor Mahira Khan and notable filmmaker Asim Raza, followed by a grand qawwali night for the couple, by CEO of ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal and his wife Sonya Khan.

Later, an at-home Mayun event was held by then-bride-to-be’s family on Wednesday, followed by a Shab-e-Mosiqi, a grand Sangeet night, which marked the finale of the pre-wedding festivities for Munawar and Siddiqui, before they officially began this new chapter of life, as husband and wife.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sheheryar Munawar is currently winning acclaim for his performance as the main protagonist Rahim Nawaz, in the drama serial ‘Aye Ishq e Junoon’, co-starring Ushna Shah, Shuja Asad and Mahenur Haider.

The Qasim Ali Mureed directorial, scripted by Sadia Akhter, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.

