‘Om Shanti Om’ actor Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack during film shoot

Notable Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack after filming for Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

As reported by Indian media outlets, film and TV actor Shreyas Talpade, best known for his work in ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Iqbal’ and the ‘Golmaal’ franchise, suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening, after shooting for ‘Welcome 3’ the whole day.

According to the details, Talpade was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai and underwent angioplasty there.

Quoting a source close to the acclaimed actor, a local publication of the country confirmed that the actor was doing fine and shot the whole day for the Akshay Kumar-led multi-starrer title. “He shot through the day, was absolutely fine and joking around with everyone on the set. He even shot sequences that had a bit of action. After finishing the shoot, he went back home and told his wife that he was feeling uneasy. She rushed him to the hospital but he collapsed on the way,” the insider shared.

“Shreyas Talpade is admitted. He was brought late in the evening. His health update is awaited,” added the hospital sources.

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade was last seen headlining the sports biopic of Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe, who made his IPL debut at the age of 41.

He will be returning to the silver screen with Kangana Ranaut’s hotly-anticipated historical drama, ‘Emergency’, essaying former PM of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

