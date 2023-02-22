Shreyas Talpade apologizes to Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade apologized to the diva Kriti Sanon after the latter fell for a complimenting tweet by his fake account.

It happened so when a Twitter account impersonating the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor made a post on the micro-blogging site to praise Sanon’s performance in her latest release with Kartik Aaryan, ‘Shehzada’.

The person wrote in the now-deleted tweet, “Just saw #shehzada.. @TheAaryanKartik take a bow my friend… and @kritisanon is next madhubala of this country.” Being overjoyed by the compliment, Sanon wrote back, “Wow! Those shoes are too big to fill.. but thank you for such a lovely compliment.” Soon after her reply, the actor was made aware of the goof-up by the fans on the platform.

Later, Talpade himself made a separate post to clarify the matter. He tweeted, “Dear @kritisanon, I am so sorry a tweet was sent to you via a fake account under my name. Will take it up with @verified @TwitterSupport and block the imposter immediately.”

Dear @kritisanon, I am so sorry a tweet was sent to you via a fake account under my name. Will take it up with @verified @TwitterSupport and block the imposter immediately. That aside…sending you love and luck for Shehzada 😊 — Shreyas Talpade (@shreyastalpade1) February 21, 2023

“That aside…sending you love and luck for Shehzada,” he added. Sanon is yet to respond to the tweet by the original account of Shreyas Talpade.

Meanwhile, the Rohit Dhawan directorial ‘Shehzada’ starring Aaryan and Sanon, failed flat at the Box Office with the total opening weekend collection being under INR20 crore.

The massy masala flick opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics as well as the audience. While the initial moviegoers enjoyed the nostalgic-kind screenplay and massy performance by Aaryan, in addition to his sizzling chemistry with Sanon, the rest of the audience isn’t mighty impressed with the ‘cheap copy’ of 90s cinema.

