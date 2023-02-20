Kriti Sanon raises glam bar at Netflix event

Bollywood starlet Kriti Sanon raised the glam quotient in a blue silk number at the recently held Netflix dinner.

Netflix India recently hosted a networking event for the B-Town celebs and the whole of Bollywood graced the red carpet in their best fashion forward. The ‘Mimi’ diva among several others also brought her A-game to the night.

Styled by a celebrity stylist, Sukriti Grover, Sanon slipped into a blue, silk midi dress by high-street brand, Galvan London, and paired it with dainty silver jewels and strappy Louboutins.

The fashionista looked breathtaking as she pulled off a subtle yet sultry face and a top knot for the look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in the recently-released masala entertainer, ‘Shehzada’ opposite Kartik Aaryan. The Rohit Dhawan directorial failed flat at the Box Office with the total opening weekend collection being under INR20 crore.

Moreover, the massy masala flick opened to mixed to negative reviews from critics as well as the audience. While the initial moviegoers enjoyed the nostalgic-kind screenplay and massy performance by Aaryan, in addition to his sizzling chemistry with Sanon, the audience isn’t mighty impressed with the ‘cheap copy’ of 90s cinema.

In the kitty, Sanon has the mega-budgeted pan-Indian title ‘Adipurush’ with rumoured beau Prabhas as well as ‘Ganapath’ with her debut co-star Tiger Shroff.

