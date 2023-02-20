Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ falls prey to piracy

The recent Bollywood release ‘Shehzada’ led by Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon is the latest victim of piracy.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the masala family entertainer ‘Shehzada’, starring the hit pair of Sanon and Aaryan, was leaked online on multiple torrent sites on the very day of its release.

According to the details, ‘Shehzada’, which was delayed from the original schedule of release to avoid a clash with Box Office juggernaut ‘Pathaan’, finally hit the theatres on February 17. Within hours of being in cinemas, the title was made available on several piracy sites including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Movierulez and Telegram, to watch and download in HD quality.

For the unversed, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites which leak the HD quality of the latest film releases, and previously several big-budget movies have fallen victim to it.

About ‘Shehzada’, the film is a Hindi language remake of the Telugu action drama, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ (2020) starring South superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

The mass action entertainer stars Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan in the titular lead opposite the diva Kriti Sanon, while the veteran actors Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala and Sachin Khedekar play pivotal roles in the film.

Rohit Dhawan has written the screenplay of ‘Shehzada’ and also helmed the direction, while the story was penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

The massy masala flick was released in nationwide theatres over the past weekend and received mixed to negative reviews from critics as well as the audience. The title failed flat on the ticket windows as well with the total opening weekend collection being under INR20 crore.

