Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan’s film has Twitter divided

After multiple delays, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer family entertainer ‘Shehzada’ has finally hit the theatres.

The masala film was released on over 3000 screens on Friday, February 17, and managed to amass less than INR6 crores in the first day Box Office collection.

As per the reviews coming in from initial moviegoers, the title has failed to live up to its expectations.

While the film critics are all praises for the nostalgic-kind screenplay and massy performance by Aaryan, in addition to his sizzling chemistry with Sanon, the audience isn’t mighty impressed and is feeling conned with a ‘cheap copy’ of 90s cinema.

Have a look at some of the review tweets to decide if you want to watch the film or give it a miss.

#SHEHZADA is a bloody BLOCKBUSTER. @TheAaryanKartik is Boss. @hussainthelal ke dialogues will make you cry with laughter and emotions. What a Beauty by #RohitDhawan. Watch this rollercoaster with your family. Thank me later. pic.twitter.com/2EUy3kPByh — Abbas Dalal (@abbasazizdalal) February 16, 2023

#ShehzadaReview: The Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starts with the perfect blend of David Dhawan & Allu Arjun’s cinema. The dramedy brings back the 90s masala genre for the masses. #Shehzada #KartikAaryan #KritiSanon — Anurag Singh Bohra (@AnuragfromKashi) February 17, 2023

one word review #Shehzada:

Disappointing ⭐⭐

Kartik Aryan overact

Allu Arjun no one can come close to him in that role

Dialogues are good

Strictly for kartik Aryan fans

Lifetime 60-80 crores #shehzadareview — जय सनातन धर्म ⛳ (@jaisantandharma) February 17, 2023

#Shehzada first half review

Aisa lag raha hai sasta repeat telecast dekh raha hoon, original wale kitne awesome scenes bhi nahi hai, nakal without akal — Honest Bollywood (@HonestBollywood) February 17, 2023

About ‘Shehzada’, the film is a Hindi language remake of the Telugu action drama, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ (2020) starring South superstar Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. As per the synopsis, the film follows the story of “Bantu who grows up being constantly subjected to his father’s scorn. However, he later learns about his real parents and decides to carve a place for himself within his actual family.”

The mass action entertainer stars Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan in the titular lead with the diva Kriti Sanon. Veteran actors Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala and Sachin Khedekar play pivotal roles in the film.

Rohit Dhawan has written the screenplay of ‘Shehzada’ and has also helmed the direction, while the story has been penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

Aaryan is also the producer for the title with Bhushan and Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill.

