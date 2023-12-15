Actor Shreyas Talpade’s wife gives his health update after heart attack

Indian actor Shreyas Talpade’s wife shared an update on his health, a day after he suffered a heart attack during a film shoot.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday morning, Deepti Talpade, wife of Shreyas, updated his millions of fans regarding his health and confirmed that he is in a stable condition and will be discharged in a few days.

In the statement, she noted, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days.”

“The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise,” she added.

Concluding her post, Deepti urged fans and media to respect their privacy as the actor recovers.

It is pertinent to note here that Shreyas Talpade, best known for his work in ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Iqbal’ and the ‘Golmaal’ franchise, suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening, after shooting for Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ the whole day.

He was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai and underwent angioplasty there.

