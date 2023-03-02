Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack; underwent angioplasty

Former Bollywood actor and Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty treatment earlier this week.

Sen took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, to give her health update to fans and well-wishers. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place,” the ‘Main Hoon Na’ star penned in a lengthy post.

“And most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’.”

Sharing a picture with her father on the gram, the pageant winner added, “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona (Wise words by my father @sensubir).”

The diva also mentioned that she has a long list of people to thank for the ‘timely aid and constructive action’, which she will do in another post.

“This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond,” Sen concluded.

Thousands of her followers and industry friends were quick to send heartfelt wishes to the actor and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen will soon be seen in the third instalment of her hit web series ‘Aarya’.

