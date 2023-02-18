‘Mirzapur’ actor dies of heart attack after receiving award

Indian film and TV actor, Shahnawaz Pradhan, died of a heart attack on Friday evening, at the age of 56.

Actor Shahnawaz Pradhan, best known for his work in films like ‘Phantom’, ‘Raees’ and the web series ‘Mirzapur’ passed away last night after suffering from cardiac arrest at a program in Mumbai, fellow celeb Yashpal Sharma confirmed.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, Pradhan complained of severe chest pain and fell unconscious at the event, when he was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in the metropolitan, however, was declared dead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashpal Sharma (@iyashpalsharma)

Confirming the news on social media, Sharma, who was also present at the event, shared details of the incident. He wrote, “Today I attended this program in Mumbai… Everything was going great… Hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had a heart attack.”

“The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up and took him to Kokilaben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away,” Sharma added.

“May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family.”

Several of his industry fellows mourned the death of the actor and offered their condolences to the family.

Female patient dies as elevator collapses in Karachi hospital

The final rites for Pradhan were held at Mazgaon on Saturday morning.

Comments