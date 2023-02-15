Thursday, February 16, 2023
Female patient dies as elevator collapses in Karachi hospital

KARACHI: A female patient lost her life after the elevator collapsed at a private hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The unfortunate accident took place at a private hospital in Karachi’s Karimabad area.

Sources said the woman was undergoing treatment in the hospital after giving birth to a baby girl this morning. The patient was being shifted through the elevator on a stretcher when she met a fatal accident.

The woman was allegedly being taken on a stretcher to the second storey when the elevator collapsed, according to rescue sources. Police said that there was a technical fault in the elevator’s door which caused the accident.

The deceased woman was identified as Samia, 27. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH).

